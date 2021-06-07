Applications open for Wichita Falls Junior Police Academy July session

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The June session for the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Junior Police Academy is now full.

Department officials say they are still taking applications for their July session. That will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 26th through the 30th, with a graduation ceremony that Friday at 11 a.m.

The academy is free for students, and offers them a chance to learn about careers in law enforcement and the basic functions of a police department.

Kids will get a chance to meet members of the Wichita Falls SWAT team, 911 operators and the K-9 unit among others.

Parents have to sign medical release forms and kids must have transportation to and from the academy.

For more information, you can call Officer Danette Sheehan at 940-720-2181 or email at danette.sheehan@wfpd.net or Officer Masterson at (940) 720-2180 or email at brian.masterson@wfpd.net.

