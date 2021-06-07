Better Business Bureau issues warning for those going on vacation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monica Horton from the Better Business Bureau stopped by News Channel 6 on Monday to warn vacationers of potential travel scams.

The Better Business Bureau says to look out for ‘Travel Clubs’ and ‘Vacation Certificates.’

They say those often include a promotion to lure people to a presentation where free food and a cruise voucher may be offered.

They say to look out for solicitations that fail to disclose the name of the company and to be aware of suspiciously high savings claims and sales staff who use high pressure tactics to get you to agree.

You can check bbb.org before attending a travel club promotion.

