City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Better Business Bureau issues warning for those going on vacation

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monica Horton from the Better Business Bureau stopped by News Channel 6 on Monday to warn vacationers of potential travel scams.

The Better Business Bureau says to look out for ‘Travel Clubs’ and ‘Vacation Certificates.’

They say those often include a promotion to lure people to a presentation where free food and a cruise voucher may be offered.

They say to look out for solicitations that fail to disclose the name of the company and to be aware of suspiciously high savings claims and sales staff who use high pressure tactics to get you to agree.

You can check bbb.org before attending a travel club promotion.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search

Latest News

Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive in Bowie Thursday.
Blood drive set in Bowie Thursday
The Better Business Bureau is warning vacationers to look out for travel clubs and vacation...
Better Business Bureau warns of travel clubs
Applications open for Wichita Falls Junior Police Academy July session
New jobs portal launched for Texans