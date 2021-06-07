Blood drive set in Bowie Thursday

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Carter BloodCare is set to host a blood drive in Bowie.

It’s set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10th at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie.

Carter BloodCare is also running a special throughout the month. If you donate in June, you will be entered to win a personal watercraft with the trailer, and even if you’re not the lucky winner, you won’t be leaving empty-handed. Everyone who donates also receives a coupon for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.