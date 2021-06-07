City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade

The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan care facility brought some cheer into the lives of its residents with a drive thru parade on Monday afternoon. The parade happened at the Iron County Medical Care Facility and Victorian Heights assisted living, both located in Crystal Falls. The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants. Participants decorated their vehicles, made signs, and waved and cheered, bringing cheer and summer joy to the facility.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search

Latest News

.
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June
Teens encouraged to get vaccine
Health district holding vaccine clinic on Thursday
Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive in Bowie Thursday.
Blood drive set in Bowie Thursday
The Better Business Bureau is warning vacationers to look out for travel clubs and vacation...
Better Business Bureau issues warning for those going on vacation