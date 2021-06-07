City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Health district holding vaccine clinic on Thursday

Teens encouraged to get vaccine
Teens encouraged to get vaccine(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has received 585 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will be hosting an appointment-based vaccine clinic on Thursday.

Health district holding vaccine clinic on Thursday
Health district holding vaccine clinic on Thursday(Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District)

Health officials will be distributing the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the health district.

Anyone ages 12 and older will be able to get the vaccine by making an appointment online or by calling (940) 761-7909.

Minors must be accompanied by a guardian.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search

Latest News

Health experts are concerned about a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in young people.
CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine
The latest stats show just over half of the country has received at least one COVID-19 dose.
States face battle to reach Biden's July 4 vaccination goal
Royal Caribbean will not require vaccinations for its sailings from Texas or Florida amid a...
Cruises prepare to sail amid confusion over COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Health experts are concerned about the rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in young people.
Rise in youth COVID-19 hospitalizations