Health district holding vaccine clinic on Thursday
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has received 585 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will be hosting an appointment-based vaccine clinic on Thursday.
Health officials will be distributing the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the health district.
Anyone ages 12 and older will be able to get the vaccine by making an appointment online or by calling (940) 761-7909.
Minors must be accompanied by a guardian.
