Health district holding vaccine clinic on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has received 585 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will be hosting an appointment-based vaccine clinic on Thursday.

Health officials will be distributing the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the health district.

Anyone ages 12 and older will be able to get the vaccine by making an appointment online or by calling (940) 761-7909.

Minors must be accompanied by a guardian.

