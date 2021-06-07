City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New jobs portal launched for Texans

(Miguel Gutierrez Jr., The Texas Tribune)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Workforce Commission now has a new job placement assistance portal to help connect people to a job that’s right for them.

Geographic Solutions and the Texas Workforce Commission have announce MyTxCareer.com, which is used to give job search assistance to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The website features a dashboard of real-time labor market statistics and provides access to more than 750,000 jobs statewide, while giving employers access to more than 4.7 million active resumés.

Geographic Solutions says the website’s algorithm that is based on key information from each person’s resumé helps them find suitable jobs in their area.

The company has created systems for agencies in 35 states.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search

Latest News

Applications open for Wichita Falls Junior Police Academy July session
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong storms are moving through the area