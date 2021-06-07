Strong storms are moving through the area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see storms in the morning hours. Strong to severe storms will be possible until about lunchtime. Today, we will be warm. We will have a high of 85 with thunderstorms. Another line of storms will be anticipated overnight tonight. Those storms could produce strong winds. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 69 with scattered thunderstorms. Tuesday, we have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We will also warm up even more. We will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we finally dry out! We lose our rain chances for a few days. We will have a high of 94 with sunny skies.

