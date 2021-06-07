City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Strong storms are moving through the area

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see storms in the morning hours. Strong to severe storms will be possible until about lunchtime. Today, we will be warm. We will have a high of 85 with thunderstorms. Another line of storms will be anticipated overnight tonight. Those storms could produce strong winds. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 69 with scattered thunderstorms. Tuesday, we have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We will also warm up even more. We will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we finally dry out! We lose our rain chances for a few days. We will have a high of 94 with sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks...
Beto O’Rourke to visit Wichita Falls on Sunday
CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search
Thunderstorms develop late tonight
Thunderstorms develop late tonight

Latest News

Thunderstorms develop late tonight
Thunderstorms develop late tonight
weather
Strong storms are moving through the area
Mild and cloudy today, rain chances increase Sunday
Heating Up Next Week