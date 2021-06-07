Turning Temperatures UP

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another wave of storms comes at us after midnight and prior to sunrise on Tuesday. However, this will likely be the last wave we see for a while as the weather pattern undergoes a big change later this week. Look for temperatures to rise near or above 90 on Tuesday and above 90 starting Wednesday and lasting through the end of this week. Humidity will make it feel more like 100 or higher.

