City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Turning Temperatures UP

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another wave of storms comes at us after midnight and prior to sunrise on Tuesday. However, this will likely be the last wave we see for a while as the weather pattern undergoes a big change later this week. Look for temperatures to rise near or above 90 on Tuesday and above 90 starting Wednesday and lasting through the end of this week. Humidity will make it feel more like 100 or higher.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search

Latest News

Changing Weather Patterns
Changing Weather Patterns
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong storms are moving through the area
Thunderstorms develop late tonight
Thunderstorms develop late tonight
weather
Strong storms are moving through the area