Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma

Cody Stage
Cody Stage(Wichita County Jail)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Murder suspect Cody Stage has been captured in Logan, Oklahoma according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. The department says Stage was arrested by the US Marshal Service Sunday night.

Police say Cody Stage cut his ankle monitor that he was ordered to wear after bonding out of jail earlier this year.

Stage had been charged with capital murder in November 2020 in the shooting death of Donald Best. Investigators say Stage attempted to rob Best when Stage’s accomplice, Raymond Alaniz, ultimately ended up shooting Best.

