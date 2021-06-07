City Guide
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls police say they were called to a home in the 2600 block of Sherman around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to find 33-year-old Sammy Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Martinez forced his way into the home before he was shot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

