Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls police say they were called to a home in the 2600 block of Sherman around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to find 33-year-old Sammy Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Martinez forced his way into the home before he was shot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.