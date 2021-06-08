Anonymous donor gives Faith Mission $50,000 for Summer Matching Challenge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An anonymous donor has gotten the ball rolling to raise $100,000 for Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

That donor gave $50,000 as a matching challenge gift to help stop homelessness.

You can double your donation to help them reach that $100,000 goal by the end of this month.

If you would like to donate, Text FAITHWF to (833) 245-6122 or click here.

