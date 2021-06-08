Backdoor Theatre to thank volunteers with appreciation event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been over a year since Backdoor Theater has been able to have any volunteers, but that’s about to change.

The theater has invited everyone to their volunteer appreciation event on Saturday, June 26.

The event is meant to thank everyone who has helped Backdoor Theatre over the last 50 years, and they’re even planning a separate 50th anniversary event.

You’ll be able to stop by, grab a hotdog or hamburger, check out the most recent update on the main stage lobby, and share your Backdoor Theatre memories.

