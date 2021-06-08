City Guide
BMX competition taking place in Bowie this weekend

The Bowie BMX Bike Park is the newest sanctioned USA BMX track in the state.
The Bowie BMX Bike Park is the newest sanctioned USA BMX track in the state.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting for a new BMX bike park this week... as the park is hosting the Texas State Championship Qualifier.

The ribbon cutting is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12th, while the race and grand opening are set for June 11th through the 13th.

It’s located near North Central Texas College off U.S. 287.

Parking is free and it’s free for spectators this weekend.

