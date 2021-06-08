Chloride Control Project in trouble due to federal budget cut

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A President Biden budget cut on water supply could affect your water bill.

The Chloride Control Project may be ending if the federal government doesn’t realize how important it is to Wichita Falls.

“It’s not like it’s new, but the fact that they discontinued the funding of it is new,” said Russell Schreiber, public works director for the city of Wichita Falls. “It was a shock to us, that the city, the project was no longer going to be funded. We found that out through the Corp of Engineers.”

The Chloride Control Project has been around since 1987 and helps to regulate the salty waters from Lake Kemp.

“It’s mostly the chloride, which is the salt and the high TDS minerals from the water at the river before it actually gets into Lake Kemp,” said Kyle Miller, agriculture director for the city of Wichita Falls.

Defunding the project could raise the bills for Wichita Falls water customers and dry up areas for some farmers.

“Without the Chloride Control Project or the chloride being removed, the chloride concentrations in Lake Kemp will only elevate themselves,” said Schreiber.

“A lot more cost and it will involve filtration which they’re already doing and it will also involve energy cost to treat the water,” said Miller.

Higher levels of salt in the water could create issues for farmers who use Lake Kemp for irrigation. City officials have a plan.

“Put as much pressure as we can to appropriate the money to fund it,” said Schreiber. “It seems like a pretty small ask in our opinion, $1.5 million to operate that plant, that Chloride Control Project seems like a really small ask for me.”

Schreiber said he and his office will doing everything they can to keep the project from being cut.

