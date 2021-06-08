City Guide
City of WF receives Distinguished Budget Presentation award

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the City of Wichita Falls with the Distinguished Budget Presentation award.

The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting, and its attainment represents a significant achievement through the commitment of meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

“I am pleased that the GFOA has formally recognized and awarded our efforts in achieving and maintaining excellence in governmental budgeting, in accordance with national best practices,” said City Manager Darron Leiker. “This award is a representation of the City of Wichita Falls’ commitment to sound financial management, transparency and high standards.”

The city of Wichita Falls had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation to receive the award. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

  • A policy document
  • A financial plan
  • An operations guide
  • A communications device

“This award is reflective of months of hard work and effort by the Finance Department and City Management,” said Chief Financial Officer and Director of Finance Jessica Williams. “The award recognizes our continued efforts to provide the community with updated, easy to understand financial information, in compliance with best practices.”

The city of WF said budget documents must be rated as “proficient” in all four categories and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

The Budget Awards Program sees over 1,600 participants.

