Constitutional Carry would change what counts as probable cause

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the Texas legislative session now over, many bills sit on the Governor’s desk waiting to be signed into law, including one to allow handguns to be carried without a permit.

House Bill 1927 is centered around Constitutional Carry and got the green light from the legislature late last month. After being signed into law, just being in possession of a handgun would not count as probable cause.

“Now that there is not a license that’s needed, you can’t just stop somebody and check on them and check on that weapon. You are going to have to have some other reason for detaining that person to go down that road,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.