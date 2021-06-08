City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls seeking information on shooting

(kauz)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is asking for the public’s help to solve an aggravated assault case.

This week’s Crime of the Week took place on May 25th at 10:59 p.m. and the corner of Kemp and Avenue E, where a man was shot in the leg before investigators say the shooter took off in a black Suburban.

CRIME OF THE WEEK FOR RELEASE ON JUNE 7, 2021 CRIME STOPPERS NEEDS YOUR HELP IN SOLVING AN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. THE...

Posted by Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. Information that leads to the arrest could earn up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Stolen ATM laying on McNiel Ave. outside Postel Family Credit Union
WFPD investigating ATM theft
Benjamin Lukens
WF man arrested after threatening to kill officer

Latest News

Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail
The Bowie BMX Bike Park is the newest sanctioned USA BMX track in the state.
BMX competition taking place in Bowie this weekend
Stolen ATM laying on McNiel Ave. outside Postel Family Credit Union
WFPD investigating ATM theft
Hot & Humid conditions return