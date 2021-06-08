Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls seeking information on shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is asking for the public’s help to solve an aggravated assault case.

This week’s Crime of the Week took place on May 25th at 10:59 p.m. and the corner of Kemp and Avenue E, where a man was shot in the leg before investigators say the shooter took off in a black Suburban.

If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. Information that leads to the arrest could earn up to $1,000.

