City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men are facing federal drug charges after a DPS trooper found nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County, according to a criminal complaint.

On June 5, at approximately 3:35 p.m., a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40.

The trooper identified the driver as Louis Cobos and the passenger as John Szary with a woman and an infant sitting in the back of the SUV.

After consent to search the vehicle, the trooper contacted a K-9 unit to search the vehicle.

According to the documents, law enforcement found substances of methamphetamine and cocaine in the SUV.

The drugs are worth a total of about $700,000 on the street, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Szary later told the trooper that there was a firearm between the drivers seat and center console.

According to the complaint, Louis Cobos and John Szary admitted in an interview that they were to be paid $5,000 to deliver the drugs.

Cobos admitted that the firearm was his, knowingly that he was a felon.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Stolen ATM laying on McNiel Ave. outside Postel Family Credit Union
WFPD investigating ATM theft
Benjamin Lukens
WF man arrested after threatening to kill officer

Latest News

A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
.
City of WF receives Distinguished Budget Presentation award
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
The cook-off is set to happen this Saturday, with registration set for Friday.
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off this weekend
Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1522 on Tuesday, officially designating Midwestern State University...
MSU Texas to officially join Texas Tech University System