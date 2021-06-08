Holliday softball coach reflects back on historic season for program

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) -The 2021 season for the Holliday softball team didn’t end the way it had hoped after losing 9-3 in the 3A semifinals down in Austin.

As head coach Billy Arbogast reflects back on this season with the Lady Eagles, two words come to mind: gratitude and fun.

“The more days you are away from state semifinals,” he said, “the more you can reflect on how good it was and the memories that you had.”

In those days since the Lady Eagles’ trip down to Austin for the UIL state softball tournament, Coach Arbogast said he’s had the chance to reflect on just how special his team is and how special the Holliday community is.

“Showing their support of the girls, not only when winning but after a tough loss and ending our year we were able to celebrate,” he said.

“It was a great time for the community,” athletic director Coach Frank Johnson said, “we came up a little short but it was sure a lot of fun, no doubt.”

Being on McCombs Field and surrounded by Holliday fans is just one of those memories Coach Arbogast is going to hold dear.

“Just the mass support that we had, that went to state, that went to the hotel and just being together,” he said.

In spite of the success, Coach Arbogast knows the work for his program has only just begun. With a handful of seniors leaving and summer workouts beginning, he said now is the time to start finding that new leadership and be better for next year.

“Now we’ve been there so you can trust in that success and be able to put that together but that doesn’t guarantee us anything,” he said, “it just puts a bigger target on your back.”

His final message to the Holliday community as this historic chapter for the Lady Eagles ends: “Thank you, I mean it really is just that easy. Thank you again and let’s get ready to do it again.”

