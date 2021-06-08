City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Holliday softball coach reflects back on historic season for program

The 2021 season for the Holliday softball team didn’t end the way it had hoped after losing 9-3...
The 2021 season for the Holliday softball team didn’t end the way it had hoped after losing 9-3 in the 3A semifinals down in Austin. As head coach Billy Arbogast reflects back on his third season with the Lady Eagles, two words come to mind: gratitude and fun.(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) -The 2021 season for the Holliday softball team didn’t end the way it had hoped after losing 9-3 in the 3A semifinals down in Austin.

As head coach Billy Arbogast reflects back on this season with the Lady Eagles, two words come to mind: gratitude and fun.

“The more days you are away from state semifinals,” he said, “the more you can reflect on how good it was and the memories that you had.”

In those days since the Lady Eagles’ trip down to Austin for the UIL state softball tournament, Coach Arbogast said he’s had the chance to reflect on just how special his team is and how special the Holliday community is.

“Showing their support of the girls, not only when winning but after a tough loss and ending our year we were able to celebrate,” he said.

“It was a great time for the community,” athletic director Coach Frank Johnson said, “we came up a little short but it was sure a lot of fun, no doubt.”

Being on McCombs Field and surrounded by Holliday fans is just one of those memories Coach Arbogast is going to hold dear.

“Just the mass support that we had, that went to state, that went to the hotel and just being together,” he said.

In spite of the success, Coach Arbogast knows the work for his program has only just begun. With a handful of seniors leaving and summer workouts beginning, he said now is the time to start finding that new leadership and be better for next year.

“Now we’ve been there so you can trust in that success and be able to put that together but that doesn’t guarantee us anything,” he said, “it just puts a bigger target on your back.”

His final message to the Holliday community as this historic chapter for the Lady Eagles ends: “Thank you, I mean it really is just that easy. Thank you again and let’s get ready to do it again.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search

Latest News

Chris Graham
City View powerlifter signs NLI for UTSA
He spent his entire life on the Wichita Falls High School basketball court, first as a player...
Joe Golding retires from Old High after 31 years
Wednesday was just about keeping Casyn Little’s muscles warmed up before she leaves her...
BHS Powerlifter headed to USA Powerlifting championship
Score updates and match-ups from 2021 UIL state softball playoffs in 2A, 3A and 4A:
SOFTBALL RECAP: Texoma match-up set for 3A regional finals, Iowa Park remains at one loss