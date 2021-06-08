Hot & Humid conditions return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. We will also warm up. We will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we are going to have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we finally dry out! We lose our rain chances for a few days. We will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. A high-pressure system is going to be establishing itself. This is going to allow us to heat up and dry out. Thursday, we will continue to see the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we are going to get very hot. We will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances do not appear to be very solid over the next few days. However, they could return by this weekend.

