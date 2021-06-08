City Guide
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death

A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.

Investigators say Lisa Follis had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend after driving over to his house with her kids in the car on October 21st, 2020 in Waurika. Witnesses say at some point during the argument, her son got out of her car and when she got back into it, she backed up, running over him.

A blood draw was done on Follis at the scene, that later came back to show that she had methamphetamine in her system at the time.

A warrant was issued and Follis was arrested the first week of June.

Follis was charged with negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, and her bond was set at $5,000.

