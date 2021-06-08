City Guide
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail

Benjamin Lukens
Benjamin Lukens(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who was arrested Sunday for threatening to shoot a police officer in Wichita Falls is now facing a charge of aggravated assault for attacking a fellow inmate.

Investigators say Benjamin Lukens returned to his cell after appearing in court Monday, and then pulled out a spork and started stabbing another inmate from behind. According to court documents, he stabbed the man in the right side of the neck and right arm six times.

After that, investigators say Lukens elbowed the man in the head twice, causing him to fall to the ground and then hit him seven more times in the head while the man was on the ground.

It’s not clear what led up to the attack.

