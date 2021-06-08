The rest of the week will be HOT

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today we see a high in the low 90′s with fair winds out of the east. Tonight temps drop back into the mid 70′s. Starting tomorrow, we get into the hottest part of the week, real feel temperatures will be over 100 degrees! Thursday, we will continue to see the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we are going to get very hot. We will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances do not appear to be very solid over the next few days. However, they could return by this weekend.

