Unemployment rate down to 5.8 percent nationwide

By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the United States, more Americans are getting back to work. Last month, the nationwide unemployment rate fell to just 5.8 percent; that translates to over 556,000 people back on a payroll.

For North Texas Workforce Solutions, this decline comes as great news. Kendra Ball adds that they have had a constant flow of people coming in to start the process of getting back to work.

“Right now, we are doing what we can to get the people that are looking for work and the businesses are hiring in the same place and so that they can find each other,” said Ball. “That’s the key for us is linking the two.”

The unemployment rate in Texas fell to 6.7 percent in April. This decline comes as additional federal pandemic unemployment aid, which includes an extra 300 dollars a week, ends June 26.

