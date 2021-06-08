WF man arrested after threatening to kill officer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Sunday after he threatened to shoot and kill an officer.

Officers first responded to a call around 9:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Broad Street. There, police spoke with the suspect, Benjamin Lukens, who was reportedly barred from the location.

During the conversation, Lukens reportedly told an officer that he was “going to die” and that he was going to “put a bullet” in his chest.

Lukens then allegedly reached into his pocket, prompting one of the officers to pull out his taser and discharge it at the suspect.

The taser didn’t affect Lukens and officers then tackled him to the ground. During the struggle, officers reportedly used the taser on Lukens again, and were able to put him in handcuffs.

Lukens was arrested and charged with the following:

Making a terroristic threat against a peace officer from 06/06/21

Resisting arrest from 06/06/21

Aggravated assault from 06/07/21

His total bond for the first two charges was set at $7,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.

