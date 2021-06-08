WF Public Library teaching digital literacy through workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School is out but there are still opportunities to keep the wheels turning with events like the Digital Literacy Workshop.

Midwestern State University and the Wichita Falls ISD have joined together with the Wichita Falls Public Library to teach middle schoolers computer based tools to tell stories with images, text, video clips and much more.

“Every session they are learning something, they are learning some stage associated either with digital literacy or with the story creation process,” said Sally Henschel, associate professor at MSU Texas. “There are many steps with that process and many revisions. Because it is a digital story it involves a lot of different types of media so they are bringing all of that together.”

After an unprecedented time with COVID, the online platform emerged more than ever in this last year and it won’t be slowing down.

“Technology is no longer the future, it is now,” said Leslie Pierce, MSU Texas graduate student for curriculum and instruction. “And having students being able to take their thoughts and feelings and express that on paper, then putting that into an online platform.”

“In addition to reviewing the components of digital literacy, they are also working on their own personal story with the topic being this last year, the pandemic,” said Henschel.

They are teaching kids how to take everything learned in a classroom and put it online. Not eliminating the old-school ways but evolving them into a digital platform.

“So still being able to have those in-person ideas and concepts but translating those or transferring them into an online session, and having students do that is only going to prepare them for their future,” said Pierce.

There’s still time to sign up for the remainder of the sessions this week. They take place only in the mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon and breakfast and lunch is provided with everything free of cost. Go to the city of Wichita Falls Public Library Facebook page to register.

