WFISD to host summer vaccine clinics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will host multiple vaccine clinics this summer.

All of the clinics will take place in the Barwise Middle School cafeteria from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:

Clinic 1

First dose: June 10

Second dose: July 1

Clinic 2

First dose: June 24

Second dose: July 15

Clinic 3

First dose: July 1

Second dose: July 22

Clinic 4

First dose: July 8

Second dose: July 29

The Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older, and no appointments are necessary.

WFISD officials said parents must sign a consent form for students who are not 18 years old.

