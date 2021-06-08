City Guide
WFISD to host summer vaccine clinics

Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will host multiple vaccine clinics this summer.

All of the clinics will take place in the Barwise Middle School cafeteria from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:

Clinic 1

  • First dose: June 10
  • Second dose: July 1

Clinic 2

  • First dose: June 24
  • Second dose: July 15

Clinic 3

  • First dose: July 1
  • Second dose: July 22

Clinic 4

  • First dose: July 8
  • Second dose: July 29

The Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older, and no appointments are necessary.

WFISD officials said parents must sign a consent form for students who are not 18 years old.

