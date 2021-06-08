WFISD to host summer vaccine clinics
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will host multiple vaccine clinics this summer.
All of the clinics will take place in the Barwise Middle School cafeteria from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:
Clinic 1
- First dose: June 10
- Second dose: July 1
Clinic 2
- First dose: June 24
- Second dose: July 15
Clinic 3
- First dose: July 1
- Second dose: July 22
Clinic 4
- First dose: July 8
- Second dose: July 29
The Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older, and no appointments are necessary.
WFISD officials said parents must sign a consent form for students who are not 18 years old.
