Wheat farmers delaying harvest

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Farmers are seeing a delay in wheat harvesting since it has not matured to where it should be at this time of year.

Mark Welch, Professor and Extension Economist—Grain Marketing at Texas A&M Agriculture Extension Service, said Tuesday that wheat maturity should be at 40% this year but due to the weather conditions, the wheat has only matured 20%, half of that number. It’s important to mention that farmers heavily rely on the right temperature conditions for wheat to properly mature.

“Once a field gets wet and if our humidity levels stay high, it doesn’t take much moisture to keep it too wet,” said Welch. “One thing that will work against us is humidity.”

The good thing about this is wheat farmers still have time for their wheat to harvest. Welch says we’re not in trouble yet but as we get later into June and if the weather conditions haven’t changed, farmers may have an issue.

Gathering the crops in a timely manner is important. Welch mentioned wet ground could also cause problems getting heavy combines into the fields so that can harvest once that wheat matures.

