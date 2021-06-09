City Guide
3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer were killed as they walked along a Southern California desert highway. A fourth girl lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed three young girls — two of them in wheelchairs — and critically injured a fourth as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

The Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer died Saturday night as they strolled on the shoulder of a road in Lucerne Valley.

Her mother tells KNBC-TV that 14-year-old Natalie Cole lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.

The CHP recovered a pickup truck.

Witnesses say the driver and passenger got out and looked at the bodies before running away.

