City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amber Alert: Texas 1-year-old, mother abducted by man wanted on murder charges, police say

An Amber Alert was issued for Zaylee Zamora, a 1 year old from the Corpus Christi, Texas, area....
An Amber Alert was issued for Zaylee Zamora, a 1 year old from the Corpus Christi, Texas, area. The suspect is Kristian Ariel Garcia, 24.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for Zaylee Zamora, around 2 feet, 2 inches and 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her right ear is pierced and she has bruising on her right index finger, according to the alert.

Police also are looking for Kristian Ariel Garcia, a 24-year-old man about 5 feet, 7 inches and 160 ponds, with black hair, brown eyes. According to KTRK, he is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

He last seen wearing a white hoodie with a black mask.

Investigators said he went inside the home of Jezabel Zamora, Zaylee’s mother, and forced them both to leave with him against their will Tuesday, per local reports.

The suspect was last heard from in Corpus Christi. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
Stolen ATM laying on McNiel Ave. outside Postel Family Credit Union
WFPD investigating ATM theft
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Benjamin Lukens
WF man arrested after threatening to kill officer

Latest News

Carnival Cruise Lines will set sail from Galveston, Texas, in July.
Carnival cruises to welcome vaccinated passengers at Texas port in July
Adult cicadas cover a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy...
Cicadas delay White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip
Firefighter Marcus Thomas proposed to Olive Golatt during his pinning ceremony.
SWEET VIDEO: Firefighter makes two lifetime commitments during graduation ceremony
Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.
Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea