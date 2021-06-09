City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Castaway Cove to host “special needs days” throughout the summer

By Brayden Headrick and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday is one of three days this summer set aside for children with special needs at Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls.

The waterpark is opening its doors for those families to have the park all to themselves. For the first three hours, the park will only allow special needs families to enter.

There will be no horns, bells, sirens or music to make the experience more enjoyable for children with sensory sensitivities.

“It’s a great time when you walk out and you see everybody enjoying the park and some of the kids that would be scared with the noise and everything out there having a great time,” said Steve Vaughn, Castaway Cove park manager.

Dr. Frank Del Rio at the Arc of Wichita County hopes any kids who go out to Castaway Cove on special needs day have a positive experience.

“As a starting point, they need to get out and experience some of these things,” said Dr. Del Rio. “It’s much easier for them to do if we can kind of take away some of the central issues, so they can have a positive experience with it. That’s really what we want for them.”

Dr. Del Rio said Castaway Cove is making it easier for those with sensory sensitivities to cope and have a good time by taking away any loud noises that would be disturbing to them.

Castaway Cove Waterpark staff looks forward to the big day every year, and they expect a large turnout. Any special needs family is encouraged to come out and enjoy the positive experience.

The special needs days will be hosted on June 9, July 7 and August 4.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Stolen ATM laying on McNiel Ave. outside Postel Family Credit Union
WFPD investigating ATM theft
Benjamin Lukens
WF man arrested after threatening to kill officer

Latest News

An anonymous donor has gotten the ball rolling to raise $100,000 for Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
Anonymous donor gives Faith Mission $50,000 for Summer Matching Challenge
The cook-off is set to happen this Saturday, with registration set for Friday.
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off this weekend
Weather Balloon Project - Open Door Christian School - Graham, Texas
News Channel 6 City Guide: Weather Balloon Project at Open Door Christian School
Guy Green
City of Bowie celebrates veteran police chief