Castaway Cove to host “special needs days” throughout the summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday is one of three days this summer set aside for children with special needs at Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls.

The waterpark is opening its doors for those families to have the park all to themselves. For the first three hours, the park will only allow special needs families to enter.

There will be no horns, bells, sirens or music to make the experience more enjoyable for children with sensory sensitivities.

“It’s a great time when you walk out and you see everybody enjoying the park and some of the kids that would be scared with the noise and everything out there having a great time,” said Steve Vaughn, Castaway Cove park manager.

Dr. Frank Del Rio at the Arc of Wichita County hopes any kids who go out to Castaway Cove on special needs day have a positive experience.

“As a starting point, they need to get out and experience some of these things,” said Dr. Del Rio. “It’s much easier for them to do if we can kind of take away some of the central issues, so they can have a positive experience with it. That’s really what we want for them.”

Dr. Del Rio said Castaway Cove is making it easier for those with sensory sensitivities to cope and have a good time by taking away any loud noises that would be disturbing to them.

Castaway Cove Waterpark staff looks forward to the big day every year, and they expect a large turnout. Any special needs family is encouraged to come out and enjoy the positive experience.

The special needs days will be hosted on June 9, July 7 and August 4.

