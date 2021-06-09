City Guide
Church pastor, woman’s health advocate weigh in on Texas’ “heartbeat bill”

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the Heartbeat Bill in May, one the strictest abortion measures of any state.

It says that once a woman is six weeks pregnant, she is no longer allowed to get an abortion in the state of Texas.

This bill has raised controversy on both ends. Law makers are still preparing to move forward with the new law.

“The governor isn’t just banning abortion in six weeks, he protecting children,” said Pastor Bob McCartney of First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. “We believe that that child in the womb is a unique creation of God. That child is a life and all life deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. And so our perspective would be that the child is worthy of protection.”

“There is no heart at six weeks. There is no recognizable tissue that looks like it would later in the pregnancy,” expressed Amy Hagstrom Miller, CEO of The Whole Woman’s Health.

McCartney said getting an abortion does not fix any problems women may believe they have.

“Taking the life of a child is not going to remedy the horrible injustice that was done to the woman,” said McCartney.

For more information, click here.

