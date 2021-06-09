City Guide
Dangerous Heat and Humidity

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A combination of very high humidity levels and temperatures in the middle 90s will create real feel temperatures in the 110 range both Thursday and Friday. This will make for dangerous conditions for those working outdoors. Please be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks. We’ll stay hot and humid into the weekend before slightly cooler weather with some rain chances returns next week.

