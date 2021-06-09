City Guide
Dealerships seeing shortage in cars

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you have driven by almost any car dealership lately, you might have noticed there aren’t as many vehicles on the lot. There are some reasons for this.

One dealer with said there is a shortage of a computer chip needed for new cars that is holding up production and that is making the used car business more of a challenge. It seems more people are going that direction but as demand increases, supply goes down.

“The demand for used cars being what it has been, it’s made it hard for us to buy used cars,” said Justin Browning, Browning’s Reliable Cars and Trucks. “All the auctions that we normally attend have a lot less inventory than they used to. Which has risen prices, so we have a little push back from that with customers, but that’s just the market were in right now.”

Browning said that the best sellers in the used car market are still big trucks and third row seat SUVs. He also said with the supply and demand right now that in-demand vehicle prices are up between $3,000 and $5,000 compared to last year.

