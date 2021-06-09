GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows rescue of toddler who nearly drowned

PHOENIX (KPNX) - After a full recovery, a 2-year-old boy and his family got to meet the first responders who helped save his life.

It’s been about two months since Justin nearly drowned at his family’s pool.

Police body camera video shows them at the house April 18, approaching the boy as his mother performs chest compressions.

Officer Shelby Meinhardt then took over until paramedics could arrive.

“I entered the backyard and mom was there, she was on the north side of the pool and already initiated CPR, which was just wonderful,” Meinhardt said Tuesday.

“If I didn’t know what to do, I don’t think my son would be here today,” said Justin’s mother Erika Alverez.

It was thanks to mom’s quick thinking to start CPR, coupled with the life-saving efforts of police, firefighters and emergency room doctors, that the 2-year-old is happy and healthy like nothing happened.

His family on Tuesday got to meet the first responders who saved his life and say thank you.

“I don’t know if it’s a miracle, but I’m just happy that he made a full recovery,” Meinhardt said.

Family, first responders and even the mayor of Phoenix showed up to show their appreciation and get the word out as the weather warms up to watch children around water.

“It happens so quickly and once it happens, it’s not like the moves,” Erika Alverez said. “It’s quick, it’s silent, you don’t hear no screaming or splashing.”

It’s the call no first responder wants to hear, but in Justin’s case he was one of the lucky few.

“It was just an amazing to see this outcome and know that they get to celebrate more birthdays with him, so I’m just very happy for them,” Meinhardt said.

As part of the city’s efforts to reduce drownings, Phoenix is offering free swim lessons for kids ages 3 to 12.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.