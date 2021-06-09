Harvey Dean mural in Vernon nearly complete

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Harvey Dean, the Tamale King, a Vernon legend who made a career selling tamales on the streets of Vernon, is being honored with a mural.

The mural is almost finished. It’s on the corner of Main and Wilbarger streets where Mr. Dean spent most of his time selling his famous tamales.

The Tamale King earned his name by selling tamales up and down the streets of Vernon for over 45 years. He had a self-made push-cart and sold thousands of tamales to Vernon residents; he was so successful that he was able to put his three children through college.

“A good chance to show diversity in the community and to show that you can make it here if you work hard,” said Ferdine Leblanc, muralist. “So I thought it was a really good story so I wanted to be a part of it.”

Leblanc said it was amazing to meet people who knew Mr. Dean and bought tamales from him.

The community remembers the Tamale King through stories passed down between generations of families. They think of him as an icon, an inspiration and an important part of their history.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.