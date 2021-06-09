City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hot and humid weather is ahead of us today

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we finally dry out! We lose our rain chances for a few days. We will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Heat Advisories have already been issued. Real feel values will be in the triple digits. However, temps will be in the mid to upper 90s.  A high-pressure system is going to be establishing itself. This is going to allow us to heat up and dry out. Thursday, we will continue to see the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. Real feel temperatures will be between 100-110. Friday, we are going to get very hot. We will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances do not appear to be very solid over the next few days. This weekend looks hot and humid. We will have highs in the mid-90s and real feel values in the triple digits again.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
Stolen ATM laying on McNiel Ave. outside Postel Family Credit Union
WFPD investigating ATM theft
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Benjamin Lukens
WF man arrested after threatening to kill officer

Latest News

Texoma Heat
The rest of the week will be HOT
KAUZ Forecast
KAUZ Forecast
weather
Another hot and humid day is ahead of us
Hot & Humid conditions return