Hot and humid weather is ahead of us today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we finally dry out! We lose our rain chances for a few days. We will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Heat Advisories have already been issued. Real feel values will be in the triple digits. However, temps will be in the mid to upper 90s. A high-pressure system is going to be establishing itself. This is going to allow us to heat up and dry out. Thursday, we will continue to see the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. Real feel temperatures will be between 100-110. Friday, we are going to get very hot. We will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances do not appear to be very solid over the next few days. This weekend looks hot and humid. We will have highs in the mid-90s and real feel values in the triple digits again.

