Lawton police, U.S. Marshals work together on Operation Washout

Lawton police teamed up with U.S. Marshals on an operation that ended with 39 arrests.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A collaboration between U.S. Marshals and Lawton police resulted in 39 arrests.

U.S. Marshals call it Operation Washout, and say it wrapped up on June 4 and lasted 10 days. The goal of the operation was to target violent criminals in the area.

Law enforcement say they targeted violent fugitives and criminal offenders wanted for homicide, felony assault and sexual assault as well as illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson.

Authorities say eight of the 39 people arrested were confirmed gang members. Two firearms as well as narcotics were also seized during the operation.

They also worked with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Police Department, Yukon Police Department and Pottawatomie County Sherriff’s Office on the operation.

