Man dies after Archer County ATV crash

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost control on a curve.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A 25-year-old man has died after being in an ATV crash in Archer County on Monday.

Texas DPS said the man was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost control on a curve. The ATV rolled and the driver was reportedly ejected.

He was airlifted to United Regional with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The crash is still under investigation.

