Region 9 announces 2021 Superintendent of the Year

THROCKMORTON, Texas (KAUZ) - Region 9 has named Dr. Michelle Cline, Superintendent of Throckmorton CISD, as the 2021 Superintendent of the Year.

The award program reportedly honors outstanding Texas administrators for achievement and excellence in public school administration.

Region 9 said candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving the quality of education in their school districts, commitment to public support and involvement in education, and ability to build good employee relations among teachers and staff members.

The regional nomination has been submitted to the Texas Association of School Boards for the state judging; the winner will be announced at the TASA/TASB State Convention this September.

