Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two search warrants led to the arrest of a Wichita Falls man Tuesday.

Wichita Falls police say they executed warrants in the 2000 block of Maurine Street and the 3000 block of Cunningham Tuesday afternoon as part of an investigation into catalytic converter thefts in the area.

During the search on Maurine Street, they found 3.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Brandon Keith Bush was arrested for an outstanding warrant for theft over $750 and under $2,500. He’s also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance in penalty group 1 over 1 gram but under 4 grams.

Authorities say more charges are expected based on evidence seized while executing those search warrants.

