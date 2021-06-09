Some MSU Texas Study Abroad programs are back for 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Midwestern State University students are ready to pack their bags and immerse themselves in the education around the world.

MSU Texas had planned five study abroad programs this summer, now only two of those trips, going to France and Spain, will go while those who were going to London, Granada, and the Czech Republic must remain at home.

“It was also canceled last year due to COVID and so after last year I was like “well I can look forward to next year,” then it got cancelled again this year so it’s pretty disappointing,” said Brayden Headrick, a student at MSU Texas.

Brayden Headrick is one of many MSU Texas students who would have boarded a plan destined for London, paid for through the Priddy Foundation Scholarship Program.

“It paid for the ticket, like everything and I would also get a stipend of $2,500 just to spend,” said Headrick.

Now, those students will have to complete classes they would have taken overseas at home to earn their degrees and graduate.

“Currently, if you’re a citizen outside the U.K., if you arrive to the U.K., you have to quarantine for 10 days and that was not lifted,” said Dr. Michael Mills, Director of Global Education at MSU Texas.

For those traveling to Spain and France, guidelines were lifted this week that would not require students to quarantine.

“We’re only there for 30 days and we want to maximize our learning time. The governments have put in restrictions about vaccinations and negative tests before we go so we feel like we’re going to meet all of those requirements,” said Dr. Mills.

Studying in another country can offer individuals a chance of a lifetime and help them learn skills that can be used in the future.

“Each year, national data shows that students who study abroad typically are retained at a higher rate they, graduate at a higher rate and they typically get hired at a faster rate,” Dr. Mills.

“It’s really important for any college student because you get to experience other cultures and you just have a greater understanding of just life in general,” said Headrick.

Dr. Mills said those trips to Spain and France will be leaving on the first of July, where students will spend 30 days taking classes and hopefully by next year all five programs will be able to finally take off.

