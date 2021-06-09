Victim in Archer County ATV crash identified

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Authorities have confirmed the identity of a 25-year-old killed in an ATV crash in Archer County this week.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say Ethan Daniel Hamm was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost control on a curve, rolling the ATV. He was ejected in the crash.

Authorities say Ham was taken to United Regional where he was later pronounced dead.

