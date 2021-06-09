City Guide
Victim in Archer County ATV crash identified

Officials with the Department of Public Safety identified Ethan Daniel Ham as the victim in...
Officials with the Department of Public Safety identified Ethan Daniel Ham as the victim in Monday's crash.(Source: Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Authorities have confirmed the identity of a 25-year-old killed in an ATV crash in Archer County this week.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say Ethan Daniel Hamm was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost control on a curve, rolling the ATV. He was ejected in the crash.

Authorities say Ham was taken to United Regional where he was later pronounced dead.

