WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be holding an emergency food distribution on Thursday at the food bank.

Food bank officials will be handing out watermelon, milk, eggs, meat products, and dry-box foods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The food bank is located at 1230 Midwestern Parkway.

