What to know: MSU Texas and Texas Tech merger

Dr. Shipley and others weigh in
By Michael Grace
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After almost a year and a half of work, Midwestern State University will finally be joining the Texas Tech University System (TTU).

“It is just a tremendous relief,” MSU Texas President Dr. Suzanne Shipley said.

The relief stems from the hard work Dr. Shipley put in to see this merger happen.

“These are my marching orders, let’s take it to the end and then Governor Abbott made it happen,” Dr. Shipley said.

Those marching orders came in the form of House Bill 1522, which will go into effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

MSU Texas now joins four other member schools with campuses across Texas, something State Senator Drew Springer, who sponsored the bill, said is a big advantage.

“There’s so many rules and regulations on higher education from the federal government that you have to spread all that costs amongst 6,000 students, whereas if you’re in a whole system like Texas Tech, it helps reduce the cost and allow more resources to be in the classroom,” Senator Springer said.

And more resources mean the potential for more future mustangs.

“Midwestern is really in position to grow. It’s beautiful campus in one of the prettiest parts of the city and we are close enough to the metroplex that I think with more of a Texas Tech approach, hopefully we can grow that campus which would be nothing but good for the city,” Texas Representative and HB 1522 author, James Frank said.

The merger also means that the MSU Texas Board of Regents will cease to exist after September 1.

Instead, the university, like other member institutions in TTU, will be governed by nine board of regents members and one student representative; all of whom are appointed by the governor. This board also works with the TTU and will assist in finding the next president at MSU Texas.

While many on campus are disappointed that Dr. Shipley won’t be there for the new change she worked so hard for, MSU Texas’ fearless leader is riding off into retirement knowing that the school she called home for six years is headed in the right direction.

“You have to be attuned to what the times are telling you, and that’s what all of this means. We’re an institution that knows how to chart our own destiny and we’re going to continue to do that,” Dr. Shipley said.

For more information on TTU, click the link here.

