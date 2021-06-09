YMCA renovations are almost done

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Family YMCA has had renovations underway for years but the staff has been dedicated to finishing them up to create the best experience possible for the community.

“The idea and the vision behind the renovation that began all these years ago was to create more space so we can get more people in and people from the community of all walks will be able to come in and benefit from the YMCA programs,” Steve Hudman, District Executive Director for YMCA Wichita Falls, said.

Members of the staff have said COVID-19 was a blessing in disguise for their project. It gave them the time to focus solely on improving the areas and not having to worry about working around people.

“I take really great pride in everything we have done here at the YMCA as a team,” Megan Gibson, Fitness and Wellness Director, said. “The health and wellness department is continuing to grow. We are trying to stay innovated with new changes that are coming along the way to make sure a member always feels like they are coming in and there is a new offering for them each and every day.”

Renovations have been going on for the locker rooms, workout areas, children play areas and so much more. They are anticipating being finished by the end of September of this year.

