24-hour Vax-A-Thon in Wichita Falls Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Commu2nity Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls is set to host a 24-hour Vax-A-Thon.

It’s set to start at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 and last until 10 a.m. the next day.

It will include a Pfizer vaccine clinic for those 12 years old and up.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

There will also be door prizes given out including season passes for a family of four to Castaway Cove and Six Flags Over Texas, a family night at Maniac Mansion with Cereal Bar, an XBOX One S gaming system, a 55″ television and a cruise for two set for April 2022.

