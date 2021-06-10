City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

24-hour Vax-A-Thon in Wichita Falls Friday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Commu2nity Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls is set to host a 24-hour Vax-A-Thon.

It’s set to start at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 and last until 10 a.m. the next day.

It will include a Pfizer vaccine clinic for those 12 years old and up.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

There will also be door prizes given out including season passes for a family of four to Castaway Cove and Six Flags Over Texas, a family night at Maniac Mansion with Cereal Bar, an XBOX One S gaming system, a 55″ television and a cruise for two set for April 2022.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
Officials with the Department of Public Safety identified Ethan Daniel Ham as the victim in...
Victim in Archer County ATV crash identified
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail

Latest News

Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to planned Amazon data center attack
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to planned Amazon data center attack
The Vax-A-Thon is set for June 11th through the 12th.
Vax-A-Thon coming up in Wichita Falls
Patti McRay was found murdered in her home 30 years ago in Lawton.
OSBI seeking answers in Lawton cold case 30 years later
The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10th at the Kemp Center for the Arts at 1300 Lamar in...
Spotlight on Songwriters series continues in Wichita Falls tonight