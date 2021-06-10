2INgage hosting Foster Parenting 101 information sessions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls is doing their part to help foster kids with Foster Parenting 101. 2INgage holds virtual information videos each Monday to give the full layout of how to become a foster parent.

Foster Parenting 101 is a collaboration with the child placing agencies in Region Two and 2INgage. Their goal is to have more foster parents that are local so foster kids can stay close to where they grew up, instead of having to move to a place they have never been.

“These meetings are a perfect place for foster parents or people who are interested in becoming foster parents to take that first step,” said Jamie Stewart, community engagement specialist for 2INgage. “To go to these meetings and discover what the systems are all about, what the demographics are, what the steps and the process look like, what the qualifications are.”

These meetings take place every Monday but at different times. You can find out more information on the times at the 2INgage Facebook page.

