City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2INgage hosting Foster Parenting 101 information sessions

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls is doing their part to help foster kids with Foster Parenting 101. 2INgage holds virtual information videos each Monday to give the full layout of how to become a foster parent.

Foster Parenting 101 is a collaboration with the child placing agencies in Region Two and 2INgage. Their goal is to have more foster parents that are local so foster kids can stay close to where they grew up, instead of having to move to a place they have never been.

“These meetings are a perfect place for foster parents or people who are interested in becoming foster parents to take that first step,” said Jamie Stewart, community engagement specialist for 2INgage. “To go to these meetings and discover what the systems are all about, what the demographics are, what the steps and the process look like, what the qualifications are.”

These meetings take place every Monday but at different times. You can find out more information on the times at the 2INgage Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
Stolen ATM laying on McNiel Ave. outside Postel Family Credit Union
WFPD investigating ATM theft
Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail

Latest News

WF Animal Services: Don’t leave dogs in cars
WF Animal Services: Don’t leave dogs in cars
Pride Month
Texoma community members speak out on the importance of Pride Month
50 Plus Zone hosting activities throughout the year
50 Plus Zone hosting activities throughout June
IP softball head coach Eric Simmons talks the nicknames his players game him, and the memories...
IP Softball coach on his nicknames