City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

50 Plus Zone hosting activities throughout June

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There was a shindig at the 50 Plus Zone in Wichita Falls on Wednesday. This was their Country Western Dace and the Rusty Nail Band was there to provide the music.

The 50 Plus Zone has a daily calendar that is full of activities pretty much every day on their Facebook page:

“When you can come up here and you an make friends and they do they do the same things you do or they don’t do the same things you do and you have all of these opportunities to make friends here, it’s a good thing,” said Julia McLaughlin, 50 Plus Zone employee.

“It’s wonderful it really is for anyone over 50 years old, it’s truly been life saving for us, it truly has,” said Bobby Glazebrook, 50 Plus Zone members.

The 50 Plus Zone is just $30 a year to be a member.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
Stolen ATM laying on McNiel Ave. outside Postel Family Credit Union
WFPD investigating ATM theft
Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail

Latest News

Harvey Dean mural in Vernon nearly complete
Harvey Dean mural in Vernon nearly complete
Castaway Cove is opening its doors for special needs families to have the park all to themselves.
Castaway Cove to host “special needs days” throughout the summer
An anonymous donor has gotten the ball rolling to raise $100,000 for Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
Anonymous donor gives Faith Mission $50,000 for Summer Matching Challenge
The cook-off is set to happen this Saturday, with registration set for Friday.
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off this weekend