50 Plus Zone hosting activities throughout June

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There was a shindig at the 50 Plus Zone in Wichita Falls on Wednesday. This was their Country Western Dace and the Rusty Nail Band was there to provide the music.

The 50 Plus Zone has a daily calendar that is full of activities pretty much every day on their Facebook page:

“When you can come up here and you an make friends and they do they do the same things you do or they don’t do the same things you do and you have all of these opportunities to make friends here, it’s a good thing,” said Julia McLaughlin, 50 Plus Zone employee.

“It’s wonderful it really is for anyone over 50 years old, it’s truly been life saving for us, it truly has,” said Bobby Glazebrook, 50 Plus Zone members.

The 50 Plus Zone is just $30 a year to be a member.

