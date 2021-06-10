City Guide
Data breach exposes patient information at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says patients’ information may have been leaked through a data breach.

Officials say a business associate of the centers, Elekta, Inc., experienced a data security incident that was confirmed through a forensic investigation on April 28. That investigation determined there was access to patient health information, including social security number, address, date of birth, medical diagnosis and medical treatment details. Officials say no financial or credit or debit card information was involved in the breach, though.

Officials with the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says the system that was compromised is shut down in order to protect patient and customer information.

Elekta is offering free access to identity monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft restoration services. Affected patients should receive letters with instructions for using those services.

